'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Cast: List Of Marathi Actors Who Play A Pivotal Role

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the new Hindi TV show on Star Plus channel. It portrays a love triangle between Ayesha, Rajeev and Pakhi. The cast includes many talented actors and it also consists of a few Marathi actors in the lead and supporting roles. Let’s take a look at the Marathi actors that feature in the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast.

Marathi actors that feature in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast

Sanjay Narvekar

Sanjay essays the role of a police inspector in the show. The actor has been a part of many Hindi, Marathi and Telugu movies. Some of his finest performances are in the movies like Hungama, Bandh, Lottery, to name a few.

Sanjay Narvekar’s age, net worth and more

Born in Sindhudurg, the actor is 58 years old and is well known for his comic roles in the movie. According to a report by CelebrityHow, Sanjay Narvekar’s estimated net worth is around is $4 million (₹29,35,51,600). The actor has a son named Aryan who recently made his debut in a Marathi movie.

Kishori Shahane

Kishori Shahane is a well-known actor in the Marathi film industry. She has also essayed a variety of roles in Hindi TV shows such as Do Dil Ek Jaan, Kohi Apna Sa, Ghar Ek Mandir, to name a few.

Kishori Shahane’s age, net worth and more

Kishori Shahane is 52 years old and it is interesting to know that she is also a brilliant folk dancer and a film producer. She is married to a Hindi film director Deepak Balraj Vij. According to a report by CelebrityHow, her net worth is estimated to be between $0.5 million (₹3,66,93,950) and $200 Million (₹14,67,75,80,000).

Shailesh Datar

Shailesh Datar began his career with Marathi theatre and TV shows. He has also essayed a variety of roles in Hindi shows as well. It includes Baba Aisa Var Dhoondo, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others.

Shailesh Datar’s age, net worth and more

While Shailesh Datar’s age isn't known, his net worth is around $13.5 million (₹99,07,36,650), according to a report by The Personage. Some of his Marathi work includes Asava Sunder Swapnancha Bangala, Char Divas Sasuche, to name a few.

Apart from these, other remarkable Marathi actors that are a vital part of the show include Bharti Patil and Siddharth Bodke. The other cast members of the serial include Neil Bhatt, Deepika Singh, Saiee Joshi, Aishwarya Sharma and others.

