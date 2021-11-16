Television actor Shraddha Arya, who shot to fame with the popular show Kundali Bhagya, is all set to reportedly tie the knot on November 16 in Delhi. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared pictures from her Mehendi and flaunted her ring while professing her love. In the caption, the actor shared how she nodded a yes when the big question was popped to her.

One of the pictures shared by the actor showed her flaunting the big diamond ring while the others showed how excited she was about the big day. “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!”, she wrote. The pic showed her wearing a purple lehenga and jewellery, showing off her henna-decorated hands. The first picture showed her face in a blur with the focus on the huge engagement ring on her finger. TV actor Ankita Lokhande reacted to the post writing, “Baby baby baby congratulations”. Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani, and many others also congratulated the bride-to-be.

Who so Shraddha Arya's fiancee?

A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that she will be marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma. The source further informed that the groom works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz.

Apart from the actor, her co-stars from the show, including Anjum Fakih, who plays the role of her sister Srishti in Kundali Bhagya, and others also shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities while congratulating the star. Anjum shared a beautiful picture with Shraddha from the ceremony and penned a note to congratulate her on the new beginning. She wrote, “Babul ka aangan ho, Ya ho sasural, Meri Di Yuhi chehekti rahe…Unke haanthon ki Mehendi, Yuhi mehekti rahe (Whether it is at her paternal home or her marital home, my sister will always chirp like a happy bird. May the henna on her hands always be fragrant)… @sarya12.” Supriya commented on it and wrote, “Khush raho dono pyaari behno hamesha (May the two lovely sisters always stay happy)"



Though Shraddha has not spoken or shared anything about her better half, she treated fans with a glimpse of her husband on her Instagram stories earlier. Although she chose to keep his identity under wraps--with the help of a heart-shaped sticker in the picture. He got her name written on his palm and wore a groom-to-be sash.

IMAGE: Instagram/Nehaadhvikmahajan: