Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat Host Farewell Dinner For Kundali Bhagya Co-star Anjum Fakih

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya hosted a send-off dinner for her co-star Anjum Fakih. The new entrants in the show Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Bob joined them at the farewell dinner. The actors took to social media and shared photos featuring 'core-group' moments.

Shraddha shared a series of photos with Anjum. In the first photo, the on-screen sister could be seen posing together. The other images featuring the actresses with Paras and Baseer show goofy moments between the four. While Shraddha wore a white tank top teamed with matching pants, the former Kundali Bhagya actress wore a floral top paired with blue denim. Baseer and Paras twinned in black outfits.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, "Fakih’s Send-Off Dinner Last Night! I’m so thrilled for you @nzoomfakih , no doubt you’ll shine so brightly there (At Khatron Ke Khiladi)!! Remember , your wackiness is what makes you truly special.. so keep that alive and everyone will be compelled to fall in love with you just as I have. And to the NEW BOYS, Congratulations! You made it to our core group. #FantasticFour #KBGang #KundaliBhagya #PreetaSrishti (sic)."

Anjum, who was touched by her caption, took to her comments section and wrote, "Thank you di… you have been my anchor since Kundali begun… holding on to all the memories we made… I am gonna miss ya and you know it… I love you… @sarya12. My Hwatties @paras_kalnawat @baseer_bob. thank you for all the love and wishes… am glad you two are part of my life… to always and forever." While Baseer penned, "The Adventures of this KB Gang has just begun #Loveyouguys," Paras commented, "Mere liye tum kaafi ho" with red heart emoticons. Take a look at the post below.

More about Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih have been a part of the show Kundali Bhagya since 2017. They essayed the role of on-screen sisters Preeta and Shrishti respectively. After being a part of the show for almost six years, Anjum recently announced that she has quit the show.