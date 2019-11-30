Shubh Aarambh Cast Names Revealed, Check Out The Whole Cast And The Character Promos Here

After Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Shashi Sumit production is all set to present to its audience a new love story on Colors Tv with a new star cast. The show will premiere on Colors TV on December 2, 2019, 9 p.m. onwards. In Shubh Aarambh, Mahima Makwana will be seen as the female lead while Akshit Sukhija will play the male lead in the show. The show will also stream on Voot and is a unique love story wherein the male lead relies on his heart for decision-making while the female lead relies on her brain for decision-making.

Shubh Aarambh cast: Mahima Makwana as Rani Dave

Mahima Makwana will be playing the lead role in the show Shubh Aarambh. Rani appears to be a steadfast character who has a vision and is also grounded. One characteristic of Rani revealed by the makers is that she does not carry her heart on her sleeves and is also logic-oriented.

Shubh Aarambh cast: Akshit Sukhija as Raja Reshammiya

Akshit Sukhija will be playing the role of the male lead in the show named Raja. He seems to be an optimistic guy who can see the silver lining in every situation which is evident from the character promo and is also a guy who seems to on the emotional side, unlike Rani.

Shubh Aarambh cast: Dave Family and Reshammiya Family

The makers of the family also introduced us to both Raja and Rani's respective families. The Reshammiya family, in the character promo, are portrayed as the family who has aced the art of pretention. They do not let things show on their faces and seem to be good at hiding everything with a smile on their face. However, the Dave family seems to be a family who believes in togetherness and are described as "Bau Saras Che."

