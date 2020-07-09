'Shweta Tiwari Has Separated Me From My Son Reyansh', Claims Abhinav Kohli

Television actors Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli separated last year. In August 2019, Shweta Tiwari even filed a case of domestic violence against him. In a recent post on social media, Abhinav Kohli said that he misses his son and claimed Shweta Tiwari 'separated' his son from him.

Abhinav Kohli accuses Shweta Tiwari of separating him from son

In a recent post on social media, Abhinav Kohli shared a picture of his son, Reyansh. He also added that “mummy” aka Shweta Tiwari has separated them for more than a month. Abhinav Kohli further wrote, “I miss you. It’s been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy separated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God’s grace I will hug you tight very soon”.

In a previous interview with an entertainment portal, Abhinav Kohli revealed why he has been sharing such posts on social media. He revealed that he wanted to reconcile with Shweta Tiwai for the sake of their child, Reyansh. He further added that even if a parent tries their level best, the child will not be able to grow up in a good atmosphere with just one parent. He further added that he does not want their separation to affect his son, Reyansh’s mind at all.

Talking about how he has been separated from his son for a month, Abhinav Kohli revealed that he is longing to see his son’s face and hear his voice. Abhinav Kohli also revealed that Sweta Tiwari has blocked him over WhatsApp for a month. He further mentioned how he has been receiving several hate messages from people on the internet. Abhinav Kohli added that his posts on social media are his 'effort to give out his side of the story'.

Kohli further revealed that Shweta Tiwari has been falsely claiming that they have been separated from a long time when he was actually in touch with her. He added that even at that time, he was taking full responsibility for his son, Reyansh like any other father. Abhinav Kohli further said that with no communication with Shweta Tiwari or his son, he has no other option than to talk about these things on social media.

