Abhinav Kohli Posts A Picture Of A Swollen Eye, Informs That He Was Hit With A 'danda'

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been using his Instagram account to reveal some information related to his family and his interactions with the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor. Abhinav recently shared a picture of his swollen eye. He also shared another message with his followers, asking them to not abuse anyone.

Abhinav Kohli’s revelations

Abhinav Kohli took to his Instagram to share a close of up of his face where one can see that one of his eyes is swollen. There is a dark gash under his eyes and he has a rather terrified look on his face. In the caption of the post, Abhinav revealed that there is CCTV footage available where one can see what happened to him and Shweta had asked the managing committee for the same. He also asked his followers to not abuse Shweta in the comments as they might get caught in legal trouble. He also asked his fans to read the comments to get some more clarity on what he is saying. Here is his post:

Kohli was asked by a follower if Shweta had slapped him. Abhinav shared that it was a pipe (danda). The fan then asked why is he not giving her a divorce. He shared that he keeps thinking of their son Reyansh and he is the reason why he is not doing it.

(Source: Abhinav Kohli's Instagram)

Referring to the part where he is asking his followers to read the comments, Abhinav later posted screenshots of one comment where he takes a fan through the timeline of what is happening between himself and Shweta. In the screenshot, one can see how a follower said that he has not been clear with his intentions with the post. She also pointed out the Shweta Tiwari might have a strong reason to block him.

Abhinav Kohli then shared a long comment with her, going through everything that happened with him. He says that he was arrested and spent two days in jail. Palak Tiwari, his step-daughter, posted an open letter on her Instagram and the DCP also makes a video. Shweta Tiwari also comes out and talks about domestic abuse and claims that they are separated. Kohli then points out at a Whatsapp conversation between himself and Tiwari where they can be seen discussing dividing work between themselves. Next Shweta and Palak got abused on his comments and he asked his fans to not do it. He also posted and asks Shweta about an interview where she claims that her brother used to take care of Palak.

(Source: Abhinav Kohli & Shweta Tiwari Instagram)

