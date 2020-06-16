Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Pens A Cryptic Message, Says “aap Legally Phas Sakte Hain”

It was reported that Shweta Tiwari separated from her husband Abhinav Kohli in August of 2019 due to domestic violence. The two have a three-year-old son Reyaansh, who stays with Shweta. After 2019, Abhinav Kohli had been tight-lipped on the matter for a long time now but he recently decided to spill the beans on social media. It all started around six days ago when Abhinav Kohli first shared videos where Shweta Tiwari was seen with her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Fahmaan Khan.

After this, he also posted a photo and asked Shweta Tiwari on why she never filed a domestic complaint against him. But after all these posts he has yet once again left a cryptic message for Shweta Tiwari. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Shweta Tiwari's Row With Abhinav Continues; Latter Asks Reason For Not Filing For Divorce

Abhinav Kohli leaves a cryptic message for Shweta Tiwari

Abhinav Kholi took to his Instagram on June 16 and shared a blank post. In the blank post, he wrote "Agar aap kissi ke baare main kuch bhi ASHLIL likhenge kissi bhi platform pe toh aap legally phas sakte hain. Aur kissi bhi bhagwan ke toh specially. Paagal Psycho mean kar sakta hai. Pyaar se." Take a look at the Abhinav's post here.

Read Also | Shweta Tiwari Asks Ex-husband Abhinav Kohli To Stop Harassing Palak Tiwari Online

Timeline of events started six days ago by Abhinav Kohli

At first, Abhinav Kohli shared a post where Shweta was seen in a mask and a cap along with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Fahmaan Khan. In the video both the co-stars seem to be enjoying. Take a look at the clip here.

After this post, Abhinav started to spill the beans. He shared a post claiming that he is a victim and shared a screenshot of the conversation the duo had on April 12, 2020. In the caption, he wrote "This is our conversation on the 12th April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card." Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Abhinav Claims No Complaint Was Filed Against Him

He then shared a post where he asked his step-daugher on why was she removing some posts. He shared several screenshots in several different posts. Later when the post resurfaced he also shared the post on his profile. In the caption of one of his post he aksed Palak "Lovu why would you delete this post from your Instagram?". Take a look at the post here.

Abhinav claiming the posts being deleted

(Source: Abhinav Kohli's Instagram)

Read Also | Shweta Tiwari Quashes Rumours Of Reuniting With Ex Husband Abhinav After He Posted Video

In one of his latest post, he also requested his fan not to bad mouth his stepdaughter and Shweta Tiwari. In this post, he shared a picture of hands folded as an appeal to the people on the internet. Take a look at the post here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.