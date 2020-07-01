Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Says She Is Not Letting Him Meet Their Son Reyaansh

Shweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli's relationship has been in the news for quite some time now. Tiwari earlier accused Kohli of domestic violence and separated from him. Abhinav refused to talk to the media regarding it but was actively speaking out on social media. He recently opened up in an interview with a leading daily and has alleged that Shweta is not letting him see their son Reyaansh.

Abhinav Kohli alleges that Shweta Tiwari called the cops on him

Adding that he is feeling ''helpless'' regarding the situation with his son, Abhinav Kohli shared that he is very much in touch with Shweta Tiwari even after the police complaint that she made against him. Kohli also added that he has been taking care of their son. He added that he was available for Shweta whenever she needed him.

Abhinav Kohli said that he is only speaking out now because he feels cheated. He revealed that Shweta Tiwari has been in touch with him from September 2019 to May 2020. He said that he was there for her whenever she needed him and added that she is now stopping him from meeting their son. Kohli said that he feels that she has been treating him like a servant and wants someone from an NGO or Human Rights to help him with the matter.

He stated that it has been more than 1.5 months that he has not seen Reyaansh. Abhinav Kohli further alleged that when he went to see Reyaansh on May 14, Tiwari called the cops on him and had him dragged out of the society compound. He added that Shweta let him meet Reyaansh on May 15 and later used COVID-19 as her excuse to not let him meet their son.

He revealed that he has been in constant contact with Reyaansh through phonecalls and videocalls in the last two months. Kohli further said that when he went to see him May 14, she called the cops. The actor said that he kept telling the cops that he just wants to meet his baby and questioned them about what he did wrong for them to drag him to the police station.

Abhinav Kohli further said that he took a backseat in his career to take care of Shweta Tiwari and their family. He said that he rejected a few shows that were offered to him because he felt that someone should be with their kids. He alleged that Shweta Tiwari did not let him talk to Reyaansh even on Father's Day and his birthday. He concluded saying that he felt helpless because she is not letting him meet his son.

