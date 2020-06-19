Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Says He Is Using Social Media To Reconcile With Her

Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli recently revealed why he wants to reconcile with his wife. Abhinav Kohli opened up about his relationship with Shweta Tiwari and addressed whether the two are separated or not. He also opened up about why has he been posting numerous pictures with Shweta, his step-daughter Palak and his son Reyansh.

Abhinav Kohli wants to reconcile with Shweta

Abhinav Kohli has made some revelations about the actor Shweta Tiwari and their son Reyansh. According to reports in the media portals, Shweta Tiwari had revealed that she has been separated from her husband. She had told a media portal that she lives with daughter Palak and son Reyansh.

However, Abhinav Kohli grabbed eyeballs when he suddenly started posting pictures with Shweta Tiwari and the kids. A media portal asked Abhinav as to why was he doing so, he revealed that he wants to reconcile with Shweta. He further said that the reason behind his posts on social media is because he wants to reach out to her and meet their son.

Read Also | 'Bhonsle' Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee' Never-seen Before Avatar As Retired Cop Looks Promising

Abhinav expressed wish to meet his son

Abhinav Kohli told a media portal that due to COVID 19 and lockdown, he followed the guidelines and refrained from meeting his son who lives with Shweta. However, he kept in touch with him through video calls. He further said that since the past one month, Shweta has blocked him from everywhere including Whatsapp.

Read Also | Abhay Deol's Astounding Net Worth Will Make You Wonder 'What Are The Odds?'

Abhinav told a media portal that he misses seeing and talking to his son. Therefore, he resorted to social media to reach out to Shweta and family. He further said that he is using social media to present his side of the story.

The actor further told a media portal that he does not want his relationship with his wife to affect his young children in any way. He said to the portal that he understands how young minds get affected by all this and therefore wants to protect his kids. Moreover, he said that being a single parent is tough as the void of the other parent cannot be filled by a single parent.

Read Also | Check Out Jimmy Sheirgill's Net Worth As His New Web Series 'Your Honor' Hits The Bullseye

Is Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli separated?

Abhinav Kohli told a media portal that Shweta claims they have been separated from a long time. However, he told a media portal that the claims are not entirely true. He further said that they have been living in the same society. Abhinav Kohli revealed that Shweta along with her daughter and their son Reyansh live in a separate wing of the same society as him.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput Terminated Contract With YRF, Urged Rhea Chakraborty To Follow?

Image Credits: Abhinav Kohli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.