Shweta Tiwari Opens Up About Society Blaming Her For Divorce, Says It Doesn't Bother Her

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently opened up about her divorce with husband Abhinav Kohli. She spoke up about how the society viewed her and how she did not let any of it affect her or her kids. The actor also revealed that her family only contacted her once in five years and hence she did not think much about their opinions either.

Shweta Tiwari on divorce and backlash from society

Shweta Tiwari has time and again proved her strength and strong intolerance to injustice by being vocal about social issues. The actor recently walked out of her second marriage after accusing her husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence in the year 2019.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor recently opened up about how people have been reacting to her divorce. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Shweta Tiwari said that it is easy for people to judge and added that what people think of her doesn't bother her. She also spoke about how most people have been pointing fingers at her primarily because it was her second marriage. Shweta Tiwari said that blaming the woman for a failed marriage is common and added that it's not fair to women in difficult marriages.

In the interview, Shweta Tiwari also spoke about her first marriage. The actor revealed that when she was getting married, people were of the opinion that her career will come to an end. She spoke about being at the peak of her career at the time of marriage and how she did not let people’s opinions penetrate her mind and kept working towards becoming a better version of herself.

Shweta Tiwari said that she did not care about what her family thought about her decisions. She also made the revelation that her family only asked her how she was doing once in five long years. The actor said that she was only concerned about herself, her kids, and her immediate family members. She had previously spoken to an entertainment portal about how she is the man and the woman of the house as she is the only earning member.

