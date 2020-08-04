Sidharth Shukla Shows 'what Rakhi Has Done To Him', Gives Glimpse Of His Empty Pockets

Recently, ex Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla shared the after-effects on brothers due to the Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Shukla shared two pictures, which feature the actor showing what ‘Rakhi has done to him’. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Sidharth and the after-effects of Rakhi

In the first picture, Sidharth Shukla can be seen showing the Rakhi bands tied by his sister. The second picture features the actor showing his empty pockets. With the picture shared, Sidharth Shukla wrote: ‘Pockets Empty, thank god it comes once a year’. Sidharth Shukla can be seen donning a lemon-yellow coloured tee, with a pair of denim jeans. Recently, Shukla took to his Instagram handle to speak about his upcoming song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and the immense response it received. In the video shared, Sidharth Shukla thanked his fans for their 'great response'. Later, Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance in the video and the two replied to some live comments posted by fans. Take a look:

What's next for #Sidnaaz?

As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth, Asim Riaz-Himanshi and Paras-Mahira for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants.

Reportedly, actor Salman Khan is producing Nach Baliye 10. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen in the much-loved music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval, which crossed the 63-million-view mark on YouTube. The actor's last song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya was released on August 1, 2020, and has already crossed the 15 million mark on YouTube.

(Image credits: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

