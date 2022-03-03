Sidharth Shukla's Fans Get Emotional As His Instagram, Twitter Accounts Get Memorialised

Instagram and Twitter accounts of the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla, were memorialised on March 3, 2022. The Broken But Beautiful actor had reportedly suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2, 2021. Fans got emotional as the actor's accounts got ‘remembering’ added to his bio. Netizens soon began sharing emotional tributes to the late actor with hashtag like, 'SidharthShuklaLivesOn' trend on Twitter.

Fans remember Sidharth Shukla after his social media accounts get memorialised

Several fans reacted to the same as one user tweeted, "You are everything but a memory to me!! In other words, you are emotion, a feeling that will linger on within me till my last breath and beyond." A fan expressed his happiness as he wrote, "Happy to know his IG account will live on forever".

'SidharthShuklaLivesOn' trends on Twitter

One of the Twitter users remembered Sidharth as she wrote a poem, which read, "Remembering the life he lived. Remembering the memories he made. Remembering his smile." She further continued, "Remembering his funny tweeter reply. Remembering his "thank you" insta stories. Remembring his presence. Remembering him in every sense #SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla Butterfly."

Remembering the life he lived .

Remembering the memories he made.

Remembering his smile

Remembring his funny tweeter reply

Remembering his "thank you" insta stories

Remembring his presence

Remembering him in ever sense#SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla

Butterfly 🦋 pic.twitter.com/LgKcYNLs1Z — Sidharth's Pari 🦋 (@Sidkidarling) March 3, 2022

Another fan tweeted, "Idk how many times this thought crosses my mind that Eventually, people will forget you or maybe won't talk about u or remember you as much as they do now but for me, you'll continue to live on.. be it 6 months, years or 60 years or even more. I miss u Sid."

Idk how many times this thought crosses my mind that Eventually people will forget you or maybe won't talk about u or remember you as much as they do now but for me you'll continue to live on.. be it 6 months, years or 60 years or even more. I miss u Sid❤#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/lS3vwqRRyF — Nepenthe (@Nepenthepione) March 2, 2022

This is not the first time that the actor has garnered so much attention, but recently, at Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, when Shehnaaz Gill paid her heartfelt tribute to the late actor, fans got emotional and made Sidharth Shukla one of the top trends on Twitter. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill was deeply saddened by the actor's demise. Aly Goni had then tweeted, “Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken.” Jaan Kumar Sanu, a former Bigg Boss participant, also sent his condolences to Shehnaaz Gill and wrote on Twitter, “I wish every Siddharth in this world gets love from a Shehnaaz. Every love story would be a fairytale. Aaj jo dekha, yakeen karne mein waqt lagega. Stay strong Shehnaaz. Broken heart #RestInPeaceSid.”

Image: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla