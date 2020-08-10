Smriti Irani Gives Mic-drop Reply To Insta User Who Asked, "Why Have You Put On Weight?"

Smriti Irani is known to be very vocal about various issues on social media. The actor-turned-politician recently countered an Instagrammer with a witty response when she was questioned about her weight. Check out her response:

Smriti Irani shuts down an Instagrammer with sassy response

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been sharing their various reactions as memes. Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani also hopped on the trend and shared her pictures to show her reaction to the year 2020.

Also read | Smriti Irani Asks Big Commercial Brands To Source Directly From Weavers

The moment Smriti Irani shared the meme her fans and Instagram followers were quick to respond. Many people complimented Smriti for her sense of humour while some applauded her for her confidence while others simply enjoyed the hilarious meme. While sharing a collage of her dead face and bored face reactions, Smriti Irani captioned the picture by writing, “When you are waiting for 2020 to end”. Take a look at Smriti Irani’s funny Instagram post here.

But apart from receiving positive comments, one Instagram user chose to talk about Smriti Irani’s body weight. This user commented, “Why you have put on so much weight…”. When Smriti Irani noticed this comment she delivered a sassy response that put a full stop to the conversation. The politician replied, “I just love being fat…it’s such a thrilling experience I tell you”. Take a look at this entire Instagram exchange here.

Also read | “It’s A Crime To Wrap A Child In Polyfiber”: Sadhguru During Interaction With Smriti Irani

Apart from sharing memes to lighten the mood, Smriti Irani is also spreading awareness about Coronavirus and India’s rich handloom industry. She talked about the need to spread awareness about handmade goods in her recent Instagram post. In this post, she also showed how she has been using a homemade mask to protect herself from Coronavirus. Through this post, Smriti Irani also urged her fans to share pictures of them supporting weavers and artisans with #Vocal4Handmade. Take a look at Smriti Irani’s post here.

Also read | Sonu Sood, Smriti Irani Back Vocal For Handmade On National Handloom Day

Also read | 'Why Is My Name Dragged?': Esha Writes To Smriti Irani After NCW Issues Notice Against Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.