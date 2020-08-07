Sonu Sood, Smriti Irani Back Vocal For Handmade On National Handloom Day

Throughout the quarantine, actor Sonu Sood has gained everyone's attention by helping the underprivileged people amid the Coronavirus pandemic. From arranging transport to food to launching an app, the actor has done it all. Along with all the help he has offered, the actor has also been quite active on his social media and is urging people to join hands with him as well. He took to his social media to make people aware of the country's National Handloom Day which is observed on August 7.

Sonu Sood goes vocal for local with his latest post

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram to share the picture with his fans. The actor is seen dressed in a navy blue handloom kurta and has topped the look with a black jacket. The jacket has a zipped closure and golden embroidery over one side of the chest. He wrote in the caption, "The National Handloom Day is observed every year on 7th August to honour the handloom weavers in the country and also carter an impetus to India’s handloom industry @smritiiraniofficial #Vocal4Handmade". [sic]

Fans loved the actor's look and initiative and quickly jumped to the comments section to react to it. Praising the actor, one user wrote, "Real hero of the era!â¤ï¸", while others dropped down the fire and heart emojis in reaction to the picture. Praising Sonu Sood's look, another user wrote, "I love your lookâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ”¥".

He took this step to join in on actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani's initiative. Just hours before Sonu's post, Irani took to her social media to urge people to go vocal for local. Sharing a picture of herself standing in front of an embroidery board, she wrote in the caption, "Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surrounding in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to Masks in COVID times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India!".

Urging her followers to join her initiative, she further added, "I take pride in celebrating India’s legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? Share your pictures with pride in support of our weavers and artisans for we are #Vocal4Handmade ðŸ™". Netizens were quick to react to her post and dropped in the comments sections to do so. One user wrote, "What a lovely message! Handmade is really a league apart and India’s artisans are so talented. One must shop local!!!!", and other netizens also continued to laud her initiative and thanked her for it.

