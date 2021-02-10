Smriti Irani Wishes Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy As They Welcome Baby Boy

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, corporate professional Rohit Reddy, welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Union Minister Smriti Irani took to her Instagram handle to wish the couple on their special day.

Irani shared the announcement picture featuring the beautiful couple and wrote, "Congratulations" with a GIF that says 'It's a Boy'. Reddy, who got married to Hassanandani in 2013, shared the news on Tuesday night as he posted a picture of the couple on Instagram. "Oh boy! he captioned the picture.

The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year. Later, in December, Hassanandani was treated to a baby shower in Mumbai, which was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani, among others.

Writer Mushtaq Sheikh also took to Instagram and shared pictures of the couple from the hospital. "It's a boy! With proud papa and mummy," he wrote.

Hassanandani is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus' Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and as Colors' Naagin. She has also featured in Hindi films such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Ragini MMS 2.

Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani in hospital: 'Welcome to the mummy daddy club'

As soon as Anita Hassanandani's baby boy's news was up on the internet, a slew of celebrities took to their Instagram stories and wished the couple. Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra, Niti Taylor, Jeena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Aditi Bhatia, Surbhi Jyoti, Abhishek Kapoor, Neena Kulkarni, Riddhima Pandit, Karishma Tanna, Krishna Mukherjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rithvik Dhanjani, among many others, wished the couple.

Anita Hassanandani welcomes baby boy; Ekta Kapoor, Niti Taylor & others pour in love

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.