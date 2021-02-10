Anita Hassanandani Welcomes Baby Boy; Ekta Kapoor, Niti Taylor & Others Pour In Love

Popular TV couple Anita Hassanandani and Mohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 9. As soon as Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared an official announcement confirming the same on his social media handle, their celebrity friends extended heartwarming wishes for the well being of the couple and the newborn. In the photo, Rohit was seen kissing Anita while the latter was adoring her baby bump. Ridhi Dogra, Krishna Mukherjee, Madhurima Tuli, Raj Kundra, Surbhi Jyoti and Maniesh Paul, among many others, are a few to name, who took to the comments section of the post to wish the couple for their new beginnings.

Anita Hassanandani's baby boy announcement

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcome baby boy

Apart from the comments section of the post, a handful of TV celebs took to the story session of their social media and showered love and prayers on the couple and their newborn. Actor Nia Sharma shared the post and in the caption, wrote, "Manyyy many many congratulations", with red-heart emojis. While many wrote short congratulatory notes for the couple, a couple of celebs had written brief captions. Actor Niti Taylor wrote, "You two deserve every bit of happiness this baby is going to bring you. So many and wonder-filled times ahead for you".

On the other hand, Anita and Rohit's friend Mushtaq Sheikh treated fans with a few post-delivery pictures of Anita. In the photos, Anita was seen resting on a hospital bed. Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor also gave a sneak peek into the hospital. Kapoor posted a video on her Instagram story calling the birth of Anita Hassanandani’s baby the second-best moment of her life. Scroll down to take a look at a few.

(Ekta Kapoor's Instagram story)

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who tied the knot in 2013, announced their pregnancy last year with an Instagram post. "Getting ready for Reddy," she had captioned the video. Later, in December, Hassanandani was treated to a baby shower in Mumbai, which was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani, among others.

