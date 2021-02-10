Ekta Kapoor Visits Anita Hassanandani In Hospital: 'Welcome To The Mummy Daddy Club'

Actress Anita Hassanandani who gave birth to a baby boy on February 10, has been receiving warm wishes and love from her friends in the industry. Anita's friend Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video from her visit to the hospital, where she met the new mother and the newborn baby. In the video, Ekta congratulated Anita for giving birth to a baby boy and welcomed her into the "mummy daddy club". She captioned the video and wrote, "When u realise ur not gonna b discussing work n love life but babies now! Congrats @rohitreddygoa n @anitahassanandani welcome to the mummy daddy club!! Yayyyyy."

Ekta Kapoor meets Anita Hassanandani in hospital

The video begins with Ekta standing with a mask on, and asking Anita who is lying on a hospital bed to pose. Anita pouts for the camera and shows a victory sign. Ekta at the end congratulates her and announces that her nephew is born. Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy, had shared the news on Tuesday. He shared a picture from Anita's pregnancy shoot and wrote in the caption, "Oh boy". Rohit Reddy also shared a picture from the hospital where Anita is seen holding his hand as they smile beautifully. He wrote, "Most beautiful moments ever (sic)!" Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who tied the knot in 2013, announced their pregnancy last year with an Instagram post. "Getting ready for Reddy," she had captioned the video. Later, in December, Hassanandani was treated to a baby shower in Mumbai, which was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani, among others.

During her pregnancy, the Naagin actress had shared a video on Instagram where she spoke about being ‘absolutely ready’ to begin her own family. In the video, she had said, “ “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” Further, she said, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”

