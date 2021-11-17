Smriti Irani's Weight Loss Transformation In Latest Post Leaves Fans Inspired; See

Minister of Women and Child Development of India and former actor Smriti Irani recently caught the attention of her fans as she seemingly went through a significant weight loss transformation. Irani is an active social media user and often treats her fans with new pictures. Few of her latest pictures created a buzz among her followers who called her an inspiration.

Smriti Irani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself standing by a tree. The former Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor was dressed in a salwar suit with a printed dupatta. In the picture, the actor was in an outdoor setting, most probably a garden. Irani was looking at a bunch of flowers on a tree and asked her followers not to pluck them via the caption. Several Bollywood and TV celebrities reacted to the photo. While Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Looking great!" Mouni Roy called her, "Khoob sundor."

Some of Irani's fans noticed her transformation and asked her to give some tips. One of the fans was seemingly inspired by the actor and wrote, "Awesome looking. can l know your secret of weight loss ..you really are an achiever, in all fields?" Another one hailed her for her weight loss and wrote, "You have lost weight tremendously. Hats off."

Fans inspired by Smriti Irani's terrific weight loss

This was not the only picture that highlighted the Union Minister's transformation. A few weeks ago, Smriti Irani shared a selfie from one of her get together with her friends. In the picture, the actor wore a maroon kurta and hugged two of her friends. She also penned a heartfelt note filled with positivity for her friends. It read, "These 3 women @smriti.s.bhargava @sharvanipandit @prernasodhi have brought love, laughter and adventure to my life, the belief that some souls are meant to connect no matter what your age or your disposition." One of her fans were in awe of her transformation and wrote, "U are looking absolutely fit Ms Irani. (red heart)" Another one asked the former actor for some motivation and penned, "You seem to have shrunk!! Thoda motivation aur lessons bhi bhej do (red heart)."

(Image: Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)