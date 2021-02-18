Smriti Khanna Claps Back At A Troll Who Slammed Her Husband Gautam Gupta's Outfit

Television actor and former model Smriti Khanna took to her Instagram handle to slam a troll who criticized her husband Gautam Gupta's outfit at Dia Mirza's wedding.

The troll compared Smriti's husband to a 'working boy' and suggested he should "emprove" his dressing style. Hitting back at him, Smriti wrote, "@zojasaleem why don’t you work on your English instead or being so bothered about my husband’s dressing? It’s improve* and not emprove."

Sharing an unseen picture from the wedding, Smriti wished the newly-weds and wrote, "Congratulations Dia and Vaibhav! Wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead."

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi as they gift her a sapling

Dia Mirza pens heartfelt note post marriage

Actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards her "extended family" of fans and followers on social media for showering their blessings on her and husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, a day after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

On Thursday, Dia revealed that she said no to 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidaai'. She wrote, "Also, we said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it?" [sic]

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's gift to paparazzi leaves him overwhelmed, shares note

Expressing the idea behind her 'simple and soulful' ceremony, Dia wrote, "The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural."

What was the highest point for the couple from their wedding? Dia revealed that it was the "Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest!". She wrote, "I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, "there is no lie in their fire." So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.