Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi's Gift To Paparazzi Leaves Him Overwhelmed, Shares Note

Dia Mirza got hitched to the Mumbai based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in the city. On this occasion, the actor recently gave a gift to paparazzi, Varinder Chawla. The gift that she gave was a unique one that contributed to the well-being of society.

Dia Mirza's gift to paparazzi

As shared by Varinder Chawla on Instagram, Dia sent a note to him which said that due to the ongoing pandemic they had to keep their celebration small. As a part of gratitude towards him, Dia would like to make a positive difference in the world. To do so, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have contributed to the Asha Foundation as well as Trees for Tigers.

The caption of the post read, “Wow! I am so touched and delighted by your generous wedding gift. Cannot thank you enough for this offering! May your marriage be filled with all the right ingredients: a heap of love, a dash of humour, a touch of romance, and a spoonful of understanding. May your joy last forever. Congratulations!”

Dia also sent another heartfelt note to Varinder. In the note, she talked about her equation with the paparazzi. She said that her equation with him was not new. From the first time she stepped into the industry as a teenager, he had watched over her with protectiveness. She had never felt the harsh gaze of intrusive scrutiny that the media was supposed to subject actors.

The note further explained that his positivity and unwavering support had been a constant source of reassurance to her. With immense joy, she shared the moment of great personal significance and thanked him. She also wrote that the connection between them would always remain the same.

After Dia Mirza's wedding, she along with her team members, distributed sweets to the paparazzi. She was seen in a red-and-gold Banaras saree and tied a neat hair bun. Vaibhav was seen in a white kurta beneath a jacket with a gold dupatta. Take a look below.

