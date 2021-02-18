Kareena Kapoor Khan Congratulates Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi As They Gift Her A Sapling

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Thursday, February 18, 2021, to wish the newlyweds Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi as they send her a thoughtful gift. The actor went on to show off her lovely gift and pen a sweet note for them. Fans of the duo are sure to be left in ‘awe’ after seeing this post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of a lovely sapling given by Dia Mirza. The post also shows the sapling in a cane basket along with a note. Along with the picture, Kareena added a special effect and wrote, “Congratulations beautiful Dia and Vaibhav” and completed it with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post below.

On February 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in the capital, Dia Mirza got hitched to the Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple, who were rumoured to be together through 2020, got married in a traditional ceremony, and pictures were shared by Dia on her Instagram feed. The wedding of Dia and Vaibhav was nothing short of dreamy. The bride charmed everyone in her red and gold Benarasi saree, while Vaibhav went for an all-white band with a red dupatta, adding the right pop of colour to it. The décor was calm, with flowers in white and pink tones.

Along with the pictures from her special day, Dia wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door, and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal, and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us” and added the hashtags #ThankYouPreeta and #SunsetKeDiVaNe.

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will soon be the mother of her second child. The actor was visited by members of her family, Karisma Kapoor, Mother Babita Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan before she delivered. The celebrities were captured by the paparazzi outside Kareena's residence, and the video of the same when they were making rounds on the internet.

