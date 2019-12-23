Sobhita Dhulipala's Most Stunning Looks That You Must Check Out

Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala has stunned the audience with her performance in web-series like Made in Heaven and Bard of Blood and movies including The Body and Raman Raghav 2.0. She is quite fashion-forward and often gives show-stopping style statements. Besides her incredible acting skills, Sobhita is known for her eloquent sartorial choices. From cosy track pants to traditional outfits, she slays her looks in every attire. We have compiled some of her best looks to inspire your wardrobe change.

1. The one with the wanderlust

The Bard of Blood actor is clad in a wraparound floral top and teamed it up with loose pants. She has sported a beige coloured beach hat with the outfit. Posing in a mind-blowing backdrop of tree filled with red-yellow blossoms, Sobhita is completing her proper vacation look with flats and sling bag.

2. Dreamy white dress

Sobhita Dhulipala has donned a wondrous white maxi dress featuring a bow at the back. She has sported delicate earrings and has neatly tied her hair with large hairclips keeping her curls on one side. The Made in Heaven actor has completed her look with minimal makeup.

3. Red lehenga ensemble

The Kaalakaandi actor has worn a red lehenga ensemble for a magazine shoot. She has given a modern twist to this traditional outfit by styling dupatta like a cape. The strappy blouse has a plunging neckline. For a rounded off look, Sobhita has accessorized a diamond bracelet and has opted for a messy hairdo.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Best In Saree; Here Is The Proof | Pics Inside

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala's Cinematic Journey From 'Raman Raghav 2.0' To 'Ghost Stories'

4. The simple 90s look

Sobhita Dhulipala has gracefully carried this 90s look. She has paired a black turtleneck top with baggy jeans in this look. She has tucked in her top and sported broad black belt and same coloured sling bag. The Body actor has worn sneakers and applied red lip shade for a rounded off look.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Her Experience Of Playing Rosy In Moothon

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala: The Funny Side Of The Made In Heaven Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.