Some Goofy Posts Of Surbhi Chandna That Are Just Too Relatable For Us!

Television News

It is observed that Surbhi Chandna very easily shows her inner-self and enjoys her life to the fullest. as is evident from THESE relatable posts of the star-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Chandna

Sanjivani fame Surbhi Chandna is one of the most renowned Television actors in India. Surbhi used to earlier feature in the famous television shows like Ishqbaaz, opposite famous TV actor Nakul Mehta. Reportedly, Surbhi Chandna was also voted as being among the sexiest women of Asia, which comes as no doubt for her fans. Her exclusive fashion sense and confidence in carrying herself in elegant and trendy outfits is simply commendable. It is observed that Surbhi Chandna very easily shows her inner-self and enjoys her life to the fullest via her cutesy Instagram posts, which she constantly updates. Some of her posts prove that even celebrities like Chandna are relatable to us non-famous people in terms of her goofing around. Check out few such relatable posts of the star-

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Casual Outfits Are All The Inspiration You Need To Step Out In Style; See

Times when Surbhi Chandna was relatable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Loves To Wear Red Outfits And These Pictures Are Proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Slays In A Blue Kurti & Quirky Palazzos, Check Out Her Other Ethnic Looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Inspires Her Fans To Stay Fit With These Workout Videos!

 

 

