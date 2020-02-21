Surbhi Chandna Slays In A Blue Kurti & Quirky Palazzos, Check Out Her Other Ethnic Looks

Surbhi Chandna is amongst the most loved and celebrated television stars of India. Chandna has been stealing many hearts when she started playing the character of Ishani Arora in Sanjivani (2019 reprise). The winner of the fifth place in the list of top 50 sexiest Asian women has been praised many times for her impressive sense of fashion.

With her ever-growing fame, her fans are keen to see more of the TV beauty. Recently, the star posted a picture of herself in a turquoise-blue kurta. This recent traditional look has been making many of followers drool over her beauty. Here is what she shared on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post

Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous in this short kurti paired with palazzo pants. Her turquoise kurti is designed with golden embroidery. The palazzo pants are embellished with quirky and colourful designs. The blue sheer dupatta adds up to the beauty of the outfit. She looks mesmerising in her blue colour eye shadow, nude lips and pieces of gold jewellery.

Also Read | Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna; a look at TV actors who transformed from 'bahu' to 'babe'

Other traditional outfits essayed by Surbhi Chandna

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna's photos will make you want to go for a beach vacation

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna starrer Ishqbaaz's best #Shivika moments that fans still can't get over

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna shares a BTS video of how she aced the "Mirchi khane Wala scene"; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.