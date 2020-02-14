Surbhi Chandna Inspires Her Fans To Stay Fit With These Workout Videos!

Surbhi Chandna is a popular daily soap actor who became a household name after her performance in Ishqbaaz. She is currently gracing the screens with her medical drama titled Sanjivani. The Qubool Hai actor has managed to carve a niche for herself within a career span of few years. Besides her quirky acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her fashionable photos as well as her workout videos. Take a look at some of her workout videos that will inspire you to stay fit.

Surbhi Chandna's videos for your workout inspiration

The Sanjivani actor took to Instagram to post her fun workout video by sharing her Zumba routine. The TV star is wearing a white and pink tank top along with a navy blue track pants. She is wearing a black hairband, making her gym workout look adorable. Check out her Zumba routine and get inspired to have fun while doing your own workout.

Surbhi Chandna working out in a gym with her upper body workout routine. She is wearing a black gym gear for her workout that focuses specifically on her arm muscles.

Surbhi Chandna is working on a reformer in this workout video. The pilates workout is known to work on strengthening multiple muscles along with increasing body flexibility.

Surbhi Chandna posted another of her workout routine where she is having a gala time performing her Zumba routine while burning her calories.

