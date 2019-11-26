Splitsvilla 12 Alice Reveals Her Secrets On The Show's Secret Segment

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16, 2019. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

In Voot Exclusive, which streams only on the Voot app, Splitsvilla 12 has come up with a segment called Villa Secrets where Splitsvillans reveal secrets about themselves or anything interesting. Alice, who was dumped by the Chosen Ones in the previous episode, was the guest for this segment. She revealed quite a few hush-hush secrets about her personal life in Swipe Left or Right Diaries.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12: Sambhav Reveals His Secrets To Beat The Rajasthan Heat

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Baewatch Reveals Interesting Facts About The Villa Boys

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12: Catch Up On The Biggest Fight Of The Season Till Now

Alice reveals her secrets

The first question that this Splitsvilla 12 contestant was asked whether she has taken a pregnancy test. Alice replied with a yes and claimed she had no qualms admitting to it. The second question to Alice was if she had been romantically approached by any older men. Alice replied with an affirmative saying she had been approached by men of 30 or 40 years of age. The next question was about whether Alice had ever played strip poker. But Alice answered with a big no. The fourth question asked to this Splitsvillan was if she had gotten physically intimate in front of her relatives. Alice replied with a yes adding she had done that with her ex-boyfriend.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Written Update | November 22: Aahna-Piyush-Arshiya's Love Triangle Twist

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12: Catch Up On The Priyamvada-Shrey-Jinal Love Triangle

Presently, on Splitsvilla, Alice was earlier the connection of Loka. But when Loka fell in love with Miesha, Alice formed a connection with Uday.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12: Most Popular Love Triangles In The Villa This Season

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Baewatch Questions That Arshiya Couldn't Answer But Aahana Could

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.