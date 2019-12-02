Splitsvilla 12: Facts About Arshiya Arshi And Revelations About Her Ideal Man

Splitsvilla 12, a reality show on MTV, is reportedly one of the most popular television shows on Indian television. The show, hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone, is a dating show, where boys and girls hunt for love and connection. The recent episodes of the television show are proving to be mentally straining for Piyush Sharma, whose ex-flame re-entered Splitsvilla 12 a few days ago. Here is all you need to know about Piyush's ex-flame, Arshiya Arshi.

All about Splitsvilla 12 contestant Arshiya

Arshiya Arshi is a 23-year-old single girl, who is one of the popular contestants of Splitsvilla. She is a singer, model, and actor by profession, who also has a popular Youtube channel with the name 'Arshiya Arshi'. According to reports, she is a die heart fan of rapper Badshah, whom she met recently on the sets of Sony TV's popular talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Reportedly, the social media star also has a fondness for pet animals, especially dogs. Reports have that she has a pet dog at her Mumbai residence.

Arshiya's idea of an ideal man

In the BTS episode of Splitsvilla 12, Arshiya revealed some details about her ideal match. She said that she finds men with strong will and sense of humour very attractive. According to her, a man with a strong will can make sensible decisions. Other than being mentally strong, she wants her ideal match to compliment her height. As of now, Arshiya is yet to find her ideal match in the villa.

