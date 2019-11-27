Splitsvilla 12 Poses A New Question: Who Could Be Bhavin Bhanushali's Ideal Match?

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16, 2019. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

Bhavin Bhanushali, the first wildcard entry of Splitsvilla 12, went in front of the Oracle in the last episode. The one who accompanied him was Hridya, the girl who caught Bhavin’s attention since his first day in the Villa. Even Hridya seemed very much interested in Bhavin especially after a verbal spat with her ex-connection on the show, Uday. Bhavin and Hridya seemed to have great chemistry on the show and Splitsvillans, the hosts and viewers thought they looked cute together. The duo even gave a stellar performance in the Test Your Bond challenge coordinating perfectly in the couple-task. Bhavin indulged in some romantic gestures during the task earning a lot of “oohs” and “awws” from the Splitsvilla 12 contestants. Notwithstanding all these, the Oracle declared that Bhavin and Hridya are not an ideal match.

Who could be Bhavin’s ideal match?

In Splitsvilla 12, apparently, every contestant has an ideal match as Rannvijay declared on the first day. This means that Bhavin too surely has a match. Well, if not Hridya then who? There are still three girls in the villa who are yet to find their ideal match- Soundarya, Bhavya and Arshiya. Although all three girls seem improbable as his Ideal Match, one thing Splitsvilla has taught the viewers is that nothing is really impossible in this show.

Soundarya

A very improbable result but Bhavin and Soundarya could be ideal matches. Even though the latter had declared on Bhavin’s first day in the villa that he cannot be her ideal match, instances of this have happened in the villa before. In the 10th season of Splitsvilla, few unlikely couples went in front of the Oracle and were declared an ideal match like Ritu and Aaqib, and Stephie and Mohit. Hence, Soundarya and Bhavin should definitely keep their options open.

Arshiya

Bhavin and Arshiya are seen as having almost zero interaction in the show. But if the above-given reason is anything to go by, Arshiya too can be Bhavin’s match. That is of course only if Arshiya looks at anyone other than Piyush.

Bhavya

While this seems next to impossible, it might also be the only proper match for Bhavin. Both are similar in stature and might give that ‘cute couple’ vibe which can almost match Bhavin and Hridya’s. Although Bhavya and Bhavin have been seen battling with words since Bhavin’s first day, Bhavya had earlier connected with Ankush despite shouting that she will drag him back to Haryana. Also, Bhavin and Bhavya have the same ring to their names!

