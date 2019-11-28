Is Splitsvilla 12's Aahna Hinting At A Physical Relationship Between Her And Piyush?

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. The love triangle between Piyush, Arshiya, and Aahana in Splitsvilla 12 have become intense day by day. This time Aahna hinted at a physical relationship between her and Piyush.

What happened between Piyush and Aahna?

In a video released by Splitsvilla on their Instagram, Aahna asked Piyush if he agrees that something happened between them. When the latter asked what, Aahna replied that her family is watching the show and she cannot tell it out loud. This has led the viewers to believe that both might have had a physical relationship. Piyush looked visibly uncomfortable in the video after Aahna’s revelation as his connection, Arshiya was also present there. However, till now he had kept denying the claims on the show. What remains now is to see what answers he gives to Aahna after this revelation.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Baewatch Questions That Arshiya Couldn't Answer But Aahana Could

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12: Catch Up On The Priyamvada-Shrey-Jinal Love Triangle

Piyush and Aahana seemed to be very close. The two seemed to be very much in love especially in the Baewatch session where they had to dance. The two reportedly said that they were so lost in each other, that they forgot their steps. With a turn of events, they also went on to become an Ideal Match. But, Shrey and Priyamvada replaced them. Still, this did not seem to affect the two.

Also Read: Splitsvilla X2: Shrey & Priyamvada's Adorable Banter Make Fans Go "aww"

However, Piyush’s ex-flame Arshiya’s entry back into the villa as a wildcard turned things haywire between him and Aahna. On the same day, Piyush chose Arshiya to be his partner for the Baewatch session. Piyush and Arshiya even had a heated conversation with Aahna both inside the villa as well as in the Dome Session. But till now even Aahna has not revealed what exactly happened between the two of them. Viewers need to watch the upcoming Splitsvilla 12 episode to know what unfolds for these three contestants.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Poses A New Question: Who Could Be Bhavin Bhanushali's Ideal Match?

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Alice Reveals Her Secrets On The Show's Secret Segment

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12: Most Popular Love Triangles In The Villa This Season

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12 Baewatch Reveals Interesting Facts About The Villa Boys

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.