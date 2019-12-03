Splitsvilla Hosts Sunny Leone And Rannvijay Singh To Launch Their Solo Podcast

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh are the hosts the reality TV show Splitsvilla. The two have been sharing the screen space for a long time. They maintain the decorum of the show and are very protective of their contestants. They always try and spread love as that is what the show is about- to find an ideal match. However, Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh are coming up with their first-ever podcast show on a digital app. Sunny Leone’s podcast show will be titled as Confession while Rannvijay will be sharing his thoughts on a podcast show called Life Ki Rann Neeti.

About their latest venture

In a recent interview, Sunny Leone spoke about the intent of the show as she said that she has always been judged by people for who they assume her to be. She also explained how judging someone is not easy even if one may have not walked in the other person's shoes, or do not know their whole story. This fear of judgement leads most of the people to brush out their dark secrets under the carpet and suffer in isolation.

Sunny also added saying confessions are about sharing the emotional burden that often seems too ugly to embrace. During the course of the show, she will help fans embrace themselves by helping them reconcile even though they may have wronged or have been wronged. In the show, there is no judgement and no questions asked, just a friend in need.

On the other hand, Rannvijay spoke about his show where he said that he wanted to unravel the journey, sacrifices and struggles that individuals go through before they achieve success and stardom. His idea behind the podcast was to share deeply personal stories from the lives of my family and friends who have inspired him and has been an influence in his journey. He wants to share the same lessons through fun and insightful conversations while offering today’s millennial’s life-lessons that will help the people garner success in their personal and professional lives.

