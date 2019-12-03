Sunny Leone Is The Most Searched Female Celebrity; Beats Deepika And Priyanka

Sunny Leone once again got the title of the most searched female celebrity of 2019. The actor held this position for almost the entire decade, pushing celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Joans and Deepika Padukone. According to Yahoo India's " Year in Review 2019" list, Sunny Leone is the most searched female celebrity of 2019.

While the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor Hrithik Roshan has bagged the title of the male style icon of the year, Sara Ali Khan has also impressed netizens with her sartorial fashion choices and amazing acting skills. This has bagged the newbie star the title of female style icon of 2019. Yahoo India mentioned that the results are completely based on the analysis of user's interest patterns based on what they searched for, recommended and shared.

Also Read | Ragini MMS 2 New Poster: Sunny Leone All Set To Add ‘namak’ This Season

According to Yahoo India, Salman Khan, with his toned physique and flexed muscles, made his way to the most searched male celebrity of 2019. Along with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also made their way to the top three most-searched male celebrities of 2019 as per Yahoo India reports.

Also Read | Sunny Leone's Fun Pictures With Husband Daniel From Dubai Proves She's A True Water Baby

Sunny Leone's Bollywood Journey:

Sunny’s first famous appearance was on the reality television series, Big Boss 5 where she was brought into the house on day 49. Reportedly, while the star was in the Bigg Boss house, Mahesh Bhatt approached her to participate in Jism 2. After this, Leone went on to do Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS. She then went on to do some special appearances in films like Shootout at Wadala, Hate Story 2, and Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Loses Her Spot As The Most Searched Actress To Priyanka Chopra

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is busy with her upcoming show Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. The actor along with TV star Ekta Kapoor has finally revealed the new poster of the much-awaited show, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. The show will also feature Varun Sood and Divya Aggarwal in prominent roles. Sunny captioned the poster by saying that the new season will offer double the fun this time. Check out the poster here:

Also Read | Sunny Leone's Video Shows Us Her Playful And Funny Side Again!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.