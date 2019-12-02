Splitsvilla 12: Who Will Ashish And Miesha Save In Next Dome Session?

Splitsvilla 12 is a television reality show that airs on MTV. The show is based on the concept of dating and connections. The show began airing on October 16. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. According to the concept of the show, 10 boys and 10 girls participate in the show and they are asked about their hobbies and choices in life. According to these choices, they are paired up with one of their ideal matches in the show. These ideal matches get disclosed when one particular couple stands in front of the oracle and the oracle lets them know whether they are an ideal match or not. There are three different events in the whole show, that is, a bae-watch session, a survival task, and a dome session.

In the dome session, those couples who lost the task stand in the unsafe zone whereas the couples who won the task sit safely along with ideal matches. In the last episode that aired on Friday, Ashish and Miesha won the task and defended their title of ‘chosen ones’. They competed against the ideal match Alfez and Aradhna, who lost the game and stood in the unsafe zone.

Right now the people who stand in the unsafe zone are Piyush, Arshiya, Aahna, Uday, Bhavya, Bhavin, Hridya, Loka, Sambhav and Saundarya. Ashish and Miesha being the chosen ones have the power to dump any contestant from the unsafe zone. At the end of the last episode, Piyush was seen regretting the fact that Ashish and Miesha were chosen ones of Splitsvilla 12 again. Even, Aahna said there is no force on this Earth that could save her from elimination now.

Ashish and Miesha will be given the power to eliminate someone without any unexpected twist. It is likely for Piyush, Arshiya, and Aahna to get dumped. This is due to their grudges with Ashish Bhatia. The people who seem to survive this dome session are Uday, Bhavya, and Loka as they share a good bond with Ashish and Miesha. Alfez and Aradhna can also be a target as they are one of the strongest couples in Splitsvilla 12.

