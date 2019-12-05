Splitsvilla X2 Contestant Miesha Iyer Regrets THIS Decision She Made

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. Recently in a preview of the upcoming episode, Splitsvilla X2 contestant Miesha Iyer had revealed that she made a mistake.

Miesha regrets her decision

In the last episode of Splitsvilla X2, Miesha Iyer and her Ideal Match Ashish Bhatia were crowned the Chosen Ones once again. Like their previous competition, this time too, they had battled fellow Ideal Match Aradhana Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi. However, in the preview of the next episode, Miesha has been seen confessing that she regrets her decision of not dumping fellow Splitsvillan, Hridya in the Dome Session.

Also Read: Splitsvilla X2: Ranvijay Singha Reveals His Favourite Couple On The Show

Apparently, during the upcoming task, Hridya commented that Miesha is faking her connection with Ashish in the show and threw a bucket of cow-dung on her. This would not sit well with the "Chosen One". Miesha will then reportedly say that she had made a mistake and now regrets her decision. She should have dumped Hridya in the previous Dome Session. Miesha also adds that it is only because of Ashish that she did not dump Hridya. She will also apparently abuse Hridya out of anger.

Also Read: Splitsvilla X2: Shrey & Priyamvada's Adorable Banter Make Fans Go "aww"

Miesha and Ashish being the Chosen Ones have been given a lot of power on the show. They have till now taken decisions which have benefitted them both. However, this is the first time that Miesha regrets her decision on Splitsvilla X2.

Also Read: Splitsvilla X2: All About The Feisty Contestant, Soundarya Thakur

Hridya had started the show with Uday as her connection. But after a lot of argument and misunderstanding with him, made a new connection with the wildcard entry, Bhavin. However, they were declared as not an Ideal Match by the Oracle. With the finale approaching, the tension inside the villa is rising. Miesha and Ashish have already qualified for the semi-finals of Splitsvilla X2 after winning the previous Chosen Ones' task. All that is left to watch is who joins this power couple of Splitsvilla X2 in the semi-finals.

Also Read: Splitsvilla X2 | All About Aradhana Sharma- The Powerhouse Contestant

Also Read: Splitsvilla X2: About Singer Shivam Bihari & Beatboxer Pranav Bhardwaj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.