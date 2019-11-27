The Debate
Splitsvilla X2: Shrey & Priyamvada's Adorable Banter Make Fans Go "aww"

Television News

MTV Splitsvilla x2 is a dating reality show where boys & girls use strategies & strengths to win the show. Read to know interesting facts about the contestants.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
MTV Splitsvilla X2

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16, 2019. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

Splitsvilla X2 is almost towards the end. The show continues to have a lot of twists and turns especially now since the finale is close. The dynamics between the Splitsvillans are also changing as the tension inside the villa is building. The villa till now has found four Ideal Matches. They are Ashish-Miesha, Alfez-Aradhana, Aahna-Piyush and Shrey-Priyamvada. While every Ideal Match has something special going on between them, no one can deny that Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant are the cutest couple of the villa by popular opinion. They can be seen indulging in romantic moments inside the villa much to their fans’ happiness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyamvada Kant (@priyamvadakant) on

Also Read: MTV Splitsvilla X2: Most Popular Love Triangles In The Villa This Season

Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant's cute banter on Splitsvilla X2

Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant seemed to have bonded outside of Splitsvilla X2 as well. The two had appeared on a talk show together even. There they talked about their Splistvilla journey, the tasks and much more. 

Also Read: MTV Splitsvilla X2 Written Update | November 22: Aahna-Piyush-Arshiya's Love Triangle Twist

In the next episode, Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant will be seen having a cute banter. This only seems to add more to their goofy and cute relationship. Their banter will supposedly make everyone smile including Sunny and Rannvijay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV SPLITSVILLA (@mtvsplitsvilla) on

Also Read: MTV Splitsvilla X2 Alice Reveals Her Secrets On The Show's Secret Segment

In the episode where Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant became an Ideal Match, the two gave a stellar performance in the Baewatch session. As the competition demanded, this MTV Splitsvilla X2 contestants set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry while dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. They went on to win the task which gave an advantage for the Test Your Bond Challenge. Even here, Shrey and Priyamvada won the task earning the opportunity to go in front of the Oracle. And as everyone knows, they became an Ideal Match after that.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyamvada Kant (@priyamvadakant) on

Also Read: MTV Splitsvilla X2 Poses A New Question: Who Could Be Bhavin Bhanushali's Ideal Match?

Also Read: MTV Splitsvilla X2 Baewatch Reveals Interesting Facts About The Villa Boys

 

 

Published:
