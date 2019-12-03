Splitsvilla X2: Ranvijay Singha Reveals His Favourite Couple On The Show

MTV Splitsvilla X2 is one of the most viewed reality television shows of India, at the moment. The show is getting interesting day by day as the climax is near. The show is almost close to the finale and is picking up the pace. It has some daring tasks, heartbreaking evictions, and is packed with drama. Read more to know which couple is Ranvijay Singha's favourite in the reality television show.

Ranvijay Singha's favourite couple is here

Ranvijay Singha is the host of this thrilling reality television show and has had a huge impact on how the show has been viewed. He is considered by the fan as an integral part of Splitsvilla x2. He has been with the show for the majority of its run time and in all its seasons. Ranvijay Singha recently took to his official Instagram handle to announce his favourite couple on the show, and fans were clueless about who it may be. But the host has cleared all the air around it and has announced that he adored the bond that is there between Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal. He posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram and the caption on the photo read that Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal are one of his favourite couples he has ever met on the show. He also added a snap of the other contestants too on his Instagram. They included Bhavin Bhanushali and Hridya, Aradhana Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi, and Ashish Bhatia and Miesha.

READ | Splitsvilla 12: Ashish Bhatia & Miesha On The Throne Again, Times When They Ruled The Show

READ | Splitsvilla X2 | All About Aradhana Sharma- The Powerhouse Contestant

READ | Splitsvilla X2: All About The Feisty Contestant, Soundarya Thakur

READ | Splitsvilla X2: Shrey & Priyamvada's Adorable Banter Make Fans Go "aww"



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.