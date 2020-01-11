The Debate
Sriti Jha Is Giving Major Vacation Goals With These Instagram Posts

Television News

Sriti Jha is one of the most famous names in the Indian television industry. The actor loves to travel and her Instagram posts are giving major vacation goal.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
sriti jha

Sriti Jha is one of the most famous names in the Indian television industry. The Kumkum Bhagya lead is very well-known for playing her character well and with full dedication on screen. The actor is said to be extremely hard-working and disciplined. But, as they say, ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’.

Even though Sriti Jha works with full conviction, her official social media accounts show that her life might not be a long vacation, but definitely many small-small vacations combined together. Read ahead to know more: 

Also Read | Sriti Jha Pulled Off These 3 Outfits Breaking The Norm Of Being A TV Bahu

Sriti Jha giving us vacation goals

Sriti Jha seems to have roamed the entire world. From Prague to Spain to Amsterdam, and more, Sriti has seen it all. Take a look at Sriti’s posts that will give you major vacationing goals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Also Read | Is Sriti Jha's Real-life "Abhi" Kunal Karan Kapoor From 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha'?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Also Read | Sriti Jha: The Kumkum Bhagya Actor's Love For Photography

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Also Read | Sriti Jha's Adorable Birthday Post For Rumoured Beau Kunal Karan Kapoor Is Relationship Goals All The Way!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
