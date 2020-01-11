Sriti Jha Is Giving Major Vacation Goals With These Instagram Posts

Sriti Jha is one of the most famous names in the Indian television industry. The Kumkum Bhagya lead is very well-known for playing her character well and with full dedication on screen. The actor is said to be extremely hard-working and disciplined. But, as they say, ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’.

Even though Sriti Jha works with full conviction, her official social media accounts show that her life might not be a long vacation, but definitely many small-small vacations combined together. Read ahead to know more:

Sriti Jha giving us vacation goals

Sriti Jha seems to have roamed the entire world. From Prague to Spain to Amsterdam, and more, Sriti has seen it all. Take a look at Sriti’s posts that will give you major vacationing goals.

