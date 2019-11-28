Sriti Jha Pulled Off These 3 Outfits Breaking The Norm Of Being A TV Bahu

Sriti Jha is ruling the Television industry with her successful Balaji Telefilms' serial Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha has always presented her style and fashion sense uniquely. She appears so different from her TV avatar in real life and fans always feel awed with her cute images on social media. Famously known as Pragya (her small-screen character), Sriti inspires and motivates many women when it comes to fashion. Here are Sriti Jha's stunning looks shared on social media-

Sriti Jha's Instagram posts

When it comes to Indian traditional outfits, this Bahu of Indian television will give a person the best options required. In this post, she carries off two outfits effortlessly; maroon Indo-western gown and green Salwar Kameez. The Maroon colour Indo-western gown is designed florally and has textures on the cuffs and the middle. The other outfit is a green Salwar Kameez worn with a green-gold textured Plazzo. The green outfit has fine embroidery. The look is completed with a cream Dupatta designed and textured with gold lines and has a green border.

Sriti Jha looks gorgeous in this quarts set. The colour choice of black and white is timeless and classy. The turtle-neck blouse had a cut near the neckline. The white blouse gleamed with its detailing and balloon designs on the wrist. The black and white mini-skirt has a mesh design. Her nude makeup makes her appear flawless.

Sriti never fails to awestruck her fans by posting a sensuous picture to turn on the heat on social media. In this picture, the Kumkum Bhagya star wears a black mini-dress with a deep hemp neckline. She is seen carrying an orange bag. Sriti Jha completed her look with minimal makeup; including in just black mascara and nude lips. She complimented the black ensemble which simple curls and silver nail polish.

