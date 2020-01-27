Star Wars' Obi-Wan Show Might Only Be Four Episodes Long

Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi show for Disney+ has been undergoing alterations, which now also includes reducing the episode count of the series. After the success and popularity of The Mandalorian, fans are stoked to see their favourite Jedi Master in the series.

Rumours of a show starring the Jedi Master have been moving around for years now. But Lucasfilm finally confirmed last year when they announced at D23 that Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan again in a Disney+ series. The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow is hired to direct all the episodes.

Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

When Lucasfilm made these announcements about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, it was said that every script was finished and production would begin in 2020, and a 2021 launch on Disney+. However, there are several ups and downs that the series has been facing.

Instead of moving ahead on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm has reportedly put the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on hold due to concerns over the story. This will not only just change the story the series has, but may also reduce the number of episodes.

Also read: The Mandalorian: What To Expect From Season 2 Of The Star Wars Series?

After the initial report of Obi-Wan Kenobi being put on hold, additional details were provided. According to reports, the plan for the new show is to only account for four episodes instead of the six-episode count that was announced before. Despite all these variations, McGregor still remains attached to the project and Chow is still on board to direct, but the show will get a new writing team.

A reduced episode count for Obi-Wan Kenobi only further shows the ups and downs of Lucasfilm's attempt to bring McGregor back in the universe. He was at one point supposed to star in his own Obi-Wan movie as well, which fans hoped could generate an entire trilogy.

Not only is that episode count now down to four, but the episodes may be closer to 30 minutes apiece than an hour each if it follows The Mandalorian. At this point though, it is too early to tell whether cutting two episodes from Obi-Wan Kenobi is a good move or not. However, fans want to see as much of McGregor's Kenobi as possible.

Also read: Build-A-Bear Announces Baby Yoda Toys Ahead Of Star Wars Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.