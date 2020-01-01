The Mandalorian: What To Expect From Season 2 Of The Star Wars Series?

The first season of Mandalorian ended with an eventful final episode, the one in which fans finally got to know that the real name of Mandalorian and Moff Gideon wielded the black Mandalorian lightsaber known as the Darsaber. The final episode of Mandalorian also gave an overview to fans of what to expect from the second season. The Mandalorian will release during fall in 2020.

What to expect from Mandalorian season 2?

The Mandalorian made its mark on the Star Wars franchise with the introduction of The Child also popularly known as Baby Yoda. Season 1 mostly revealed about Mando's struggle to protect Baby Yoda from the Imperial Remnant and rival bounty hunters. Fans are now assuming that the quest will continue to fuel the plot of Season 2.

Mando's reunion with the Armorer sets the stage for Season 2. Though the immediate threat to Baby Yoda's life is handled, this young critter’s life is now Mando's responsibility. Din Djarik must raise the child Baby Yoda, all by himself, just the way he was once raised, till he finds baby Yoda’s true home.

Fans are expecting the hunt for Baby Yoda's planet will play a major course in Season 2 or maybe the entire series. This also seems to give the show an excuse to travel among numerous worlds and introduce new allies and enemies, while leaving room for characters like Cara Dune and Greef Karga to return. The show also seems to reveal somethings about Baby Yoda. There are also a few questions which fans have expressed through their social media posts like What species do Yoda, Yaddle and Baby Yoda hail from and why is every member from their race so powerful?

Additionally, season 2 of Mandalorian is also likely to give an insight into how the Empire's obsession with this child might play into the return of the Emperor Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker. Producer dave Filoni is involved in both Rebels and The Mandalorian it looks like they are fitting to combine the two stories. However, fans want to see a stronger connection between The Mandalorian and the rest of the star wars franchise.

