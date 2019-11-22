Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Shows New Easter Eggs At The End Of The Saga

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has created a had a huge hype as it is the last instalment of the recent trilogy and will be the end of the saga. The film will feature will the returning cast of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Maat Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. It is also speculated that actors from the original Star Wars trilogy will also be making an appearance in the film. Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee will be the stars who might be seen in the movie. A new TV spot has been released along with new posters of the film and, in that, we see many new things which the fans were shocked to see. Here are a few easter eggs from the 30-second-long TV spot.

Read| Samsung Embraces The Dark Side With Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition

The helmet of Kylo Ren

We saw Kylo Ren break his own helmet in the elevator after Snoke gets into his mind. In the trailers, we never ay Ren in any helmet, but in the TV spot, we see him in his helmet for the first time. It is speculated that Kylo goes to the dark spire where he goes to meet the forger to remake his helmet. In the TV spot, we see him in a forged helmet this suggest that he is gone to the dark spire and the forger helped him in forging his helmet back. Dark spire also has a place below it which is known as the Sith ruins. Here all the Sith lords remaining are there and Kylo learns the deep secrets of the dark side.

Read| Star Wars: John Boyega Raises Fans' Excitement With Picture From Sets

Darth Vader’s helmet

Vader’s helmet, which was in Kylo Ren’s ship, was seen near Rey. This suggests that she goes to confront Kylo in her ship. It also suggests that we might get answers to long-time questions about Vader and why Kylo wanted to become as strong as Vader. It is speculated that Kylo will be going to Sith ruins where he sees a Darth Vader statue. Over there, he learns to use a flow walking technique through a mysterious device that was owned by Vader. It is also speculated that the device allows its possessor to travel in time.

Read| Star Wars: Why Does The Famous Sci-fi Franchise Keep Losing Directors?

Read| Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot And Poster Has Fans Excited

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.