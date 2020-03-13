WATCH | 'Such A Special Evening': Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Share The Stage At A Wedding

Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover's ugly fight was one of the most controversial incidents in the past. They parted ways after their in-flight fight. But as they say, 'time heals', both Kapil and Sunil came to cordial terms and wished the best for each other.

To date, fans are waiting for them to come together on-screen but while we wait for that, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma shared the stage at a wedding recently. Singer Mika Singh retweeted a video from the wedding where Sunil and Kapil can be seen singing together.

Kapil in response to Kapil Kumria (common friend of Sunil, Kapil and Mika Singh) said, "It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends."[sic]

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion breaks the Internet, courtesy Salman Khan

Would like to thank my family and brother’s @MikaSingh @KapilSharmaK9 @WhoSunilGrover while they made an effort to personally come and bless my daughter @kanikakumria last evening on her wedding day ! Love u my brother’s pic.twitter.com/IM2pSWSCir — Kapil Kumria (@KapilKumria) March 12, 2020

Such a special day. Congratulations to Varun, Kanika and the whole family. Lots of love and wishes. Had lots of fun. Thanks. 🙏🤗❤️ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 12, 2020

Sunil-Kapil Bond

On being asked if he will make an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, Sunil Grover in an interview said: "If God's will is there, it will surely happen. His (Kapil Sharma) show is coming and my good wishes are with him. Kapil is a great entertainer who makes people laugh. If God wants we will surely work together some day."

Kapil Sharma welcomes home a baby daughter; Sunil Grover congratulates him

On Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch, Kapil Sharma opened up about his fight with Sunil and said, "Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo." (Translation: People said I hit him with a shoe, some said that I got angry because my team ate food before me. Do you think it is true looking at my face? All this news was fake. Sunil never confirmed any of this and neither did I confess to any of this. Listening to a third person's narrative, a fourth and fifth person is reacting. If you are writing about me, atleast talk to me.

Kapil Sharma welcomes home a baby daughter; Sunil Grover congratulates him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.