Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover's Reunion Breaks The Internet, Courtesy Salman Khan

The reunion that everyone was looking forward to — Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover — and that happened at Sohail Khan's birthday bash on Saturday, courtesy Salman Khan. The comedian took to his Instagram handle to share the picture and wrote: "Brothers Night". One user wrote: "Damn, Nothing can beat this pic." [sic] While the other said, "Ugghhh waited for this moment for so longgg." [sic] The two have been cordial since their infamous fight in 2017 and fans have been eagerly wanting the two to reunite.

Sunil-Kapil Bond

On being asked if he will make an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, Sunil Grover in an interview said: "If God's will is there, it will surely happen. His (Kapil Sharma) show is coming and my good wishes are with him. Kapil is a great entertainer who makes people laugh. If God wants we will surely work together some day."

On Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch, Kapil Sharma opened up about his fight with Sunil and said, "Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo."

Kapil Sharma too expressed his willingness to work with Sunil Grover in an interview with a leading publication. He said, "Leave the old things. He (Sunil Grover) is my friend but he has some film commitments. He is working in Salman Khan's Bharat, besides Patakha is also ready. I had met him and had discussed the concept of the show with him. He told me that he has some commitments but we will have to start the show near Diwali. As soon as he (Sunil) gets free from his commitments he will join the show as it will go long. The film commitments last between 30 to 40 days. He is most welcome."

