Sumeet Vyas Shares Adorable Post For Wife Ekta Kaul To Wish On Mother's Day; See Pic

Celebrity couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are expecting their first child and the pictures of the duo with the baby bump have left their fans in awe of them. Recently, Sumeet Vyas shared a sweet message for the expected mother and wife Ekta Kaul. The Permanent Roommate actor shared a cute picture to celebrate Ekta's first Mother's Day.

READ | In Pics I Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Vow To Be 'Permanent Roommates'

Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him along with wife Ekta Kaul. In the picture, the duo is striking an all-smile face while lying down on a bed to rest. In the photo, Ekta Kaul is seen embracing and flaunting her baby bump. In the caption of the post, Sumeet Vyas wrote, '#happymothersday❤️'. Many of their fans and friends adored the duo and showered love on them in the comments section.

READ | Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Announce Pregnancy, Say, 'Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon)'

Check out the post below:

READ | Sumeet Vyas' Quirky Wedding Card Is Unmissable!

Ekta has been sharing lots of stylish pregnancy photos. On her Instagram feed, she has often given a sneak-peek into her pregnancy journey amid the nationwide lockdown. A few weeks back, while giving an interview to a leading news portal, Ekta said that Sumeet and she have divided the home chores and doing everything on their own. In the conversation, she revealed that Sumeet has decided one name for a baby boy and she has decided for a baby girl. The couple is excited to see who will get the opportunity to name their baby.

READ | Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul's Adorable Quarantine Conversation Wins Netizens' Hearts & Giggles

For the unversed, the actors got married two years back in 2018. And in April 2020, they announced the pregnancy news. Since then, both have been sharing the details of their whereabouts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.