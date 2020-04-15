Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul's Adorable Quarantine Conversation Wins Netizens' Hearts & Giggles

Television actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together as they adorably termed the baby their 'new roommate' in the social media post. Amid the nationwide lockdown, the duo has been spending all their time together at home. Sumeet recently posted a rather funny video where he can be seen asking his wife Ekta if she has been enjoying the lockdown with him.

Ekta Kaul replied to this question by shaking her head saying no to the question. The adorable way in which she replied has won over their fans as they showered the post with love and laughter emojis for the couple.

Earlier last week, Ekta took to Instagram and shared a picture where the Veere Di Wedding actor is kissing her forehead while placing his hand on her baby bump.

"Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by US…. @sumeetvyas and I," she captioned the picture. The couple was congratulated by their colleagues, including Sapna Pabbi, Sheen Dass, Nidhi Uttam, Sehban Azim and Amol Parashar among others. According to reports, the couple is expected to welcome the baby next month.

Sumeet captioned the adorable picture of himself and his wife Ekta as "Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it’s life-altering. #cooljr 👶🏼👶🏼is on it’s way. #newroommate".

About Sumeet Vyas

For actor Sumeet Vyas, the journey of recognition started with playing Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF Permanent Roommates web series and continued with the role of Chandan Sharma in TVF Tripling. The actor says he is happy receiving audiences' love and called it the "greatest feeling ever".

