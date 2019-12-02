BJP's Tajinder Bagga's Twitter Unlocked After Post On Maha CM Uddhav; Thanks Supporters

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's Twitter account has been unlocked by the microblogging website on Monday, hours after a short and loud online protest. The BJP leader claims that because of netizens' support and outrage, his account has been unlocked. He thanked everyone who supported him but also questioned Twitter as to why was it done in the first place. Twitter locked his account citing a violation of rules and the sharing of personal information.

Thankyou everyone for your support. With your support @TwitterIndia Unlocked my account but I want to ask to Twitter India what's Private in this ? This address is available publicly , anyone can search. pic.twitter.com/GJvNdvXqf5 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 2, 2019

'If you look at the tweet, there is nothing wrong'

Earlier in the day, Speaking exclusively to Republic World about his tweet mentioning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bagga said, "Whatever has happened, it's wrong. If you look at the tweet, there is nothing wrong. It does not contain any abusive language. I did not share any personal details. I didn't give away any contact number be it mobile or landline and everyone can google the address of Matoshree which is publicly available." He also said that there had been a campaign earlier against Twitter and he had spearheaded the protest. He claimed that he was being deliberately targeted.

Controversy arose after Bagga sent a book to Uddhav Thackeray

The controversy arose after Tajinder Bagga sent a book to the newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding the Shiv Sena's alleged compromise on its 'Hindutva' ideology as part of its alliance with the NCP and Congress which have listed 'Secularism' as a core philosophy in their Common Minimum Programme. While Bagga's book and the manner in which it was posted about on Twitter had communal overtones, Bagga's view and Twitter's statement claims that his account being blocked was on account of him giving away address details of the Shiv Sena chief.

Kapil Mishra defends Bagga

Coming to Bagga's defence, BJP leader Kapil Mishra wrote on Twitter, "Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga's Twitter account has been locked. Is it a crime to write Vande Mataram on Twitter? Is tweeting about 'Anand Math' a crime? After all, what is the basis of blocking? Will you be excluded from Twitter as soon as you talk about the country and religion?"

