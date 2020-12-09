'Sundara Manamadhe Bharali' Shooting Location: Know Where The Marathi Show Is Filmed

This year in August, Colors Marathi launched its new show titled Sundara Manamadhe Bharali. The show chronicles the tale of a girl, who is on a full-fledged spree of finding a groom for her wedding. However, it's her weight that becomes a hurdle. The fun-filled show has an ensemble cast of Akshaya Naik, Sameer Paranjpe, among others. While many were wondering about Sundara Manamadhe Bharali serial's shooting location, here is everything that fans should know about the same.

Sundara Manamadhe Bharali shooting location

The shooting of Sundara Manamadhe Bharali is happening in Nashik. The lead stars of the show have shared many glimpses from their shoot at the serene location. Recently, Akshaya shared some BTS photos from the sets of the show and wrote, "Little moments of joy in between scenes." Looked like the shoot took place in the quaint areas of Nashik, with greenery all around. More so, there was a small villa and just outside that, the stars sat down for a break.

The producer of the show, Manava Naik, often shares photos from the shooting location of Sundara Manamadhe Bharali. While sometimes she posts photos with cows, sometimes she also shares pics with the local animals in Nashik. "Mornings with Manilal. #morning #village #pet #bull," she wrote while sharing a photo with a calf.

Not only this, but she also named another cow as Harilal. Since the shooting location is a rural area, there are several animals out there. In another post, Manava quipped that Harilal was teasing her while she tried to click a selfie with him.

About Sundara Manamadhe Bharali

The official synopsis of the TV show reads as, “Latika, a very warm-hearted girl filled with optimism. A perfect daughter, sister, and friend. Even though her life looks ideal, she faces hurdles just because she is ‘overweight’ she faces several rejections for marriage alliances. ‘Sundara Manamadhye Bharali’ is a show that will break the stereotypes surrounding overweight women. Come and be a part of Latika’s journey in her quest to search a perfect partner who will love her for her beautiful heart!”. The show started airing from August 31, 2020, from Monday to Saturday, at 9.00 pm on Colors Marathi.

