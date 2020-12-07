Where Was Heart Of The Holidays Filmed? Details About The Hallmark Movie

The movie Heart of the Holidays tells the story of a careerist woman who meets her old flame and how she again believes in Christmas and miracles. The story follows Sam Wallace (Vanessa Lengies), who is a former Wall Street professional and successful careerist. Suddenly, her career and city life falls apart. Alone in a big city, Sam decides to go back to her hometown after a long time to celebrate Christmas. There, her life takes an interesting turn. She meets her old flame Noah (Corey Sevier), who is now the owner of the local small-town café.

Sparks fly and they join hands to establish a food bank. Then Sam gets a dream job offer again in New York City. Heart of the Holidays traces how Sam finds the real meaning of her life and how she decides to live it.

Where was Heart of the Holidays filmed?

Although it is a movie set in winter, it was shot in August. According to FeelingtheVibe, the lead actress shared the behind-the-scenes pictures in August, where they were seen shooting with fake snow and winter coats.

According to TheCinemaholic, the main location for the filming of Heart of the Holidays is Ontario in Canada. This beautiful city provided the perfect backdrop to the movie. Here are some more details about the specific Heart of the Holidays shooting locations-

Hamilton

Hamilton, a port city in Ontario, was a prominent place among all the heart of the holidays shooting locations. According to TheCinemaholic, producer D. Ikeman shared some scenes picture from Hamilton during the shooting.

The small port town which is situated within Lake Ontario and the Vast Canadian forest near Niagara Falls is a popular shooting location. Many local shops, houses, streets, and iconic places from Hamilton were included in the Heart of the Holidays filming locations.

Heart of the Holidays review

Heart of the Holidays is a Hallmark movie that is directed by Corey Sevier. According to IMDB, this movie got an above-average rating of 6.3 out of 10. Many viewers also shared positive thoughts about the film.

