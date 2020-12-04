Where Was 'Vacation' Filmed? Here Are The Major Shooting Locations Of The Film

The 2015 Road comedy, Vacation has been one of the best films in the genre. Helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, in their directorial debuts, the movie stars Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, Leslie Mann, Chris Hemsworth, Beverly D'Angelo, and Chevy Chase. The movie is the fifth and final instalment of the Vacation film series and is also the second not to carry the National Lampoon name after Vegas Vacation. Read on to find out, “Where was Vacation filmed?”

Where was Vacation filmed?

A report in Movie District reveals that the film has been largely shot in the Southern State of Georgia, mainly in Atlanta. The shooting started in 2014 and within a year the film was ready to be released. One of the Vacation (2015) shooting locations is the Olympic Flame Restaurant in Atlanta.

Vacation shooting locations

Cameras were rolled at the Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast in historic Covington, Georgia. The Twelve Oaks was staged as Christina Applegate's character's sorority house. The location where she attempts to run the obstacle course once more to prove that she is the Chug Run champion was also shot in Covington.

Some other iconic scenes were shot around Piedmont and 6th avenues including at the Shellmont Inn. The U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina was among the Vacation filming locations. In a similar vein to the original film's "Wagon Queen Family Truckster", the 2015 film also features a custom-designed minivan named the "Tartan Prancer". It is basically a heavily modified Toyota Previa.

Vacation 2015: The Cast

Actor Ed Helms stars as the lead in this movie. He is Rusty Griswold, a pilot for Econo-Air living in Suburban Chicago. Anthony Michael Hall, Jason Lively, Johnny Galecki, and Ethan Embry appear in archival photos from the previous Vacation films but aren’t acting in this film.

Christina Applegate is Debbie Fletcher Griswold, Rusty's wife, while Emily Kincaid stars as young Debbie Fletcher. Actor Skyler Gisondo as James Griswold, Rusty and Debbie's older son and Cameron McIntyre star as their young James Griswold. Rest of the cast includes actors like Steele Stebbins, Chris Hemsworth, Leslie Mann, Dana Barron, Dana Hill, Juliette Lewis, and Marisol Nichols.

The premise

Rusty Griswold is now an adult working as a pilot. He is working for a low budget regional airline called Econo-Air, living in Suburban Chicago. He has a family but his bonds with his loved one's aren't as great. He desires to relive the fun of his family vacations and holiday gatherings from his childhood. This prompts him to abandon his family's annual trip to their cabin in Cheboygan, Michigan and instead drive cross country from Chicago to Walley World, in an ugly, over-complicated Albanian SUV.

Movie Review

On IMDb the film has received 6.1 out of 10 stars. It looks like the film didn't perform well on the Rotten Tomatoes Audience score as well. It has only 45 per cent in Audience score.

