Sunil Grover Says Playing Dr Mashoor Gulati Was 'more Difficult' Than Gutthi

On January 19, 2021, Sunil Grover, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that he found it more difficult to play Dr Mashoor Gulati than Gutthi in the Sony Entertainment’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, as he got accustomed to wearing women’s clothes. He further joked that he could wear a saree in a minute. The comedian and actor opened up about his famous characters on the show and his latest release Tandav on Amazon Prime Video.

Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi

While talking to the portal, Sunil Grover joked that he got so used to wearing women’s clothes and it became easy so for him that he could wear a saree in a minute. He further added that playing a man became difficult. Sunil further said that playing both the characters were fun in their own way and when the audience liked his character, it became easier to play the role. He added that if a character is unacknowledged, the difficulty increases for an actor.

Sunil Grover was an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show before his fallout with the host and comedian Kapil Sharma. Sunil also played Rinku Bhabhi, Pidhu (a character based on Navjyot Singh Sidhu) and duplicate Amitabh Bachchan among the other characters. The comedian quit the show after his in-flight spat with the host Kapil in the year 2017.

Sunil Grover in Tandav

Grover was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav where he plays the cunning Gurpal Chauhan working as an enforcer of sorts for the shrewd politician, Samar Pratap Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan). The show is currently at the centre of a controversy for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments with certain scenes.

On January 18, 2021, director Ali Abbas Zafar issued an official apology on Instagram on behalf of the entire team. He said that the web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts, persons and event is ‘purely coincidental’. He added that the team did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of ‘any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs, insult or outrage any institution, political party or a person who is living or dead’.

Ali added, “The cast and crew take cognizance of the concerns which are expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments”.

