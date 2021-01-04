Kapil Sharma Tweets About Possible 'good News', Fans Wonder What It Could Be

Kapil Sharma left fans puzzled after he asked them for a translation of his tweet. The comedian took to Twitter and asked fans the English translation of “Shubh Samachaar”. Fans were initially puzzled by this as they suspected that the actor has some 'good news' to announce. While a number of fans assisted Kapil and helped him with the translation, a small group of fans also suspected that the comedian may be expecting a second child.

Kapil Sharma tweets about a possible "Good News"

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and simply wrote two lines asking fans for the translation of “Shubh Samachaar”, he wrote the following in two types of texts. Thus fans helped him out with the translation and also provided some hilarious responses. Some fans on the other hand began to wonder if the comedian is expecting a second child. A number of tweets followed where fans asked Kapil the reason for the translation. They also were curious to know what the Good News actually is. However, Kapil left no revelation as to what the good news could possibly be. Chetan Bhagat, among a number of individuals, responded to the tweet by Kapil Sharma and congratulated him. The writer wrote his tweet in a similar manner as that of Kapil Sharma. Chetan Bhagat asked for the translation of the word Congratulations in Hindi and later proceed to extend the greeting to Kapil through the tweet.

शुभ समाचार को इंग्लिश में क्या कहते हैं ? कृपया बतायें 🙏 Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain ? Kripya bataye’n 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 4, 2021

Thus the two celebrities had a jovial moment together. However, fans were still clueless as to what good news the comedian was initially talking about. After a while, fans even began to assume if Kapil has a new film project coming up. Fans even used this opportunity to poke some quirky jokes at the actor by asking about his upcoming episodes on The Kapil Sharma Show. Some fans even tweeted to Kapil asking him if the good news would mean that Sunil Grover is back. Fans expressed how much they missed the character of Dr Mashoor Gulati and thus asked him if he is back on the show. Kapil has not responded or revealed anything as of yet and thus fans eagerly await the revelation of the tweet by Kapil Sharma.

Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut! https://t.co/NyroliesGq — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) January 4, 2021

Kahi 2nd baby announcement toh nhi 😁? — kapilian (@insanekapilian) January 4, 2021

Please say mashoor gulati is back in the show.. — manish gosain (@manish87692937) January 4, 2021

Good news hai koi? 🤩 Baby girl again or baby boy this time? 😍😍 — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) January 4, 2021

1. Mashur Gulati is back

2. The new member in your family has arrived

3. You got the Covid vaccine

4. TKSS will run 7 days a week

5. Sourav Ganguly recovered by watching TKSS



Ab aap bata do which one — deepanjan jha (@deepanjanjha) January 4, 2021

Paji in EngliSh "U r GoiNg To Be fAther Again"... Badhai ho paji😂😂N luv uh.... — Deep (@Confusedeep) January 4, 2021

